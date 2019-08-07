Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Medley Capital posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 151.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE:MCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,746. Medley Capital has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $143.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

