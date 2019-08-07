Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.99.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

MLNX stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.88.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.54 per share, with a total value of $2,210,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $196,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.