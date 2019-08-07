Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Decreased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,688,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,406 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 351,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,401,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.