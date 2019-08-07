Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.71

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 37181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $56,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $136,370. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

