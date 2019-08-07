Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Metlife were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Metlife by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 9.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in Metlife by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 32,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

MET traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

