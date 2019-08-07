Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 208,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,065,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.69. 10,194,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,942,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

