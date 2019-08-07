Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

