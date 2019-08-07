Mithril Ore (MORE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $509.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for about $22.27 or 0.00186248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $284,000.00 and $509.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril Ore has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00367823 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00080215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002496 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

MORE is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

