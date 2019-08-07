Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Neutral

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

NYSE ENLC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 11,311,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

