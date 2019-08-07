Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Director Bruce Bruckmann Buys 2,000 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Director Bruce Bruckmann bought 2,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.69 per share, with a total value of $235,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,740,663.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.01. The stock had a trading volume of 479,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.35 and a 12 month high of $196.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 599,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,057,000 after purchasing an additional 232,384 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,845,000 after purchasing an additional 614,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,332,000 after purchasing an additional 172,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.59.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.