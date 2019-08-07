Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,842,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1,279.3% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,977,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,833,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 102,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,057,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 156,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNR. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 894,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $22,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

