Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 3,980 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Essent Group worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $119,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 64.34%. The business had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Essent Group news, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $961,289.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $95,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

