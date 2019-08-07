Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 91,240 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,240 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,345,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,934,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,533,000 after buying an additional 2,631,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Welbilt by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Welbilt by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,619,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Welbilt by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,956,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after buying an additional 222,223 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.