Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,988 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Green Dot worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 120,116 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 95,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 20.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after buying an additional 99,716 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,543.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $38,515.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,238 shares of company stock worth $630,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

