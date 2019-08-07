Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust comprises 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,068,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after buying an additional 381,819 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 66,194.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 304,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 303,833 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,303,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.52. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $253,030.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $331,712.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 397,787 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,467.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

