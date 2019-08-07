Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Southwest Gas comprises 2.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 189.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 173.5% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown purchased 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.20 per share, with a total value of $36,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $555,637. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, June 10th. Williams Capital upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE SWX opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $91.93.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

