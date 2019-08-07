Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000. Union Bankshares makes up approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000.

Shares of NYSE AUB opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

