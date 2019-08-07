Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,078 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,078 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $1,954,899.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,705,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,591,504.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $2,659,092.48.

Morningstar stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $157.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

