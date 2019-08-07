Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Movado Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.44. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Movado Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 1,741.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

