MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.

Shares of MRI Interventions stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,460. MRI Interventions has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MRI Interventions stock. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.13% of MRI Interventions at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MRI Interventions

MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

