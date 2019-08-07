MUSE (MUSE) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MUSE has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MUSE alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000636 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here. MUSE’s official website is soundac.io.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.