Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.87

Shares of Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and traded as high as $16.31. Mvb Financial shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 3,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Mvb Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director J Christopher Pallotta purchased 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $40,284.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,374 shares of company stock worth $86,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mvb Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mvb Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mvb Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mvb Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mvb Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

