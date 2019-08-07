MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. MYOS had a negative net margin of 660.40% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

MYOS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61. MYOS has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MYOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About MYOS

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

