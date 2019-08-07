Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Myriad Genetics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

