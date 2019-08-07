National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

National Security Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

NSEC opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of -0.11. National Security Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 5,505 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $69,307.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,647 shares of company stock valued at $71,010. Insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

