National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 22,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96. National Vision has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,451,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Beasley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $674,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

