Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Shares of NGS traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 4,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,719. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $199.70 million, a PE ratio of 174.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $50,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $356,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,000,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 280,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.