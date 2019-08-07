Nectar (NEC) Market Cap Tops $5.76 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $10.39 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $128.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00029447 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00135230 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004450 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00046587 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

