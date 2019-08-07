Neenah (NYSE:NP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

NP opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58. Neenah has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,219.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Neenah by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

