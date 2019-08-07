NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.03)-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $87-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.55 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.03-0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPTN. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.84.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 268,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,591. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

