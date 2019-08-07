Nevro (NVRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to announce its Q2 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nevro stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.95. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 1,675 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 2,460 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $150,035.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

