New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.09

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and traded as low as $13.64. New Germany Fund shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 6,843 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GF. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of New Germany Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Germany Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Germany Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 804,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 126,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of New Germany Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,216,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 88,646 shares during the last quarter.

New Germany Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

