New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

New Media Investment Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. New Media Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 211.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NEWM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 114,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,691. New Media Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New Media Investment Group in a report on Wednesday.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.