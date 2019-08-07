New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $23.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. 9,216,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. New Relic has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.16. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.84 and a beta of 0.83.

In other New Relic news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $371,017.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,613. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $300,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $445,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in New Relic by 95.2% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in New Relic by 293.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 137,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 102,696 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on New Relic to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

