New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

New York Community Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $255.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hanif Dahya bought 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $13.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.