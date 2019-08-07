Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 548.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,995,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 47.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. 7,110,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,387. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,045 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

