Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $156.40. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $156.60, with a volume of 694,736 shares trading hands.

NRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Newriver Reit to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 248 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 269.33 ($3.52).

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $484.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.82%.

In related news, insider Mark Davies sold 18,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17), for a total value of £31,297.64 ($40,895.91). Also, insider David Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,213.51). Insiders sold 100,875 shares of company stock valued at $18,441,733 over the last 90 days.

About Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.