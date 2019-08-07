Newton 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.81 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $31.51 million and $3.81 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

