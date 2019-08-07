NewYorkCoin Trading 26.9% Higher This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $3,095.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00803650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

