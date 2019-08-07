NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Lessened by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $213.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total value of $578,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $20,217,711. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

