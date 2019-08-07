NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $13,001,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after purchasing an additional 483,263 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 669.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,255,000 after purchasing an additional 316,186 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

NYSE NEE opened at $211.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $20,217,711 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

