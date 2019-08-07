Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

