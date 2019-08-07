Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nlight updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LASR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 415,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.02 million, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

In related news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $114,047.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $262,937. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LASR. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

