Nordic Gold (CVE:NOR) Shares Down 10%

Nordic Gold Inc (CVE:NOR)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 142,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 152,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Nordic Gold (CVE:NOR)

Nordic Gold Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold, precious, and base metal properties primarily in Canada and internationally. It holds 100% interest in the Laiva Mine property located in Raahe, Finland; and 49% interest in the Sheslay that comprise 19 mineral claim licenses located in the Atlin mining division of northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

