Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will report $182.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $102.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $654.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.10 million to $684.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $789.25 million, with estimates ranging from $733.90 million to $844.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $132.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.86 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ NOG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 10,932,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,189. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

