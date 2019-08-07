Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.92.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $3,142,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

