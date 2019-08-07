Northpointe Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 82,242 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 164.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 52,902,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,469,096,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $86,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

