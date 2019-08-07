Northpointe Capital LLC Decreases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Northpointe Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,216 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

