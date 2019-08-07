Northpointe Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,707,000 after acquiring an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 635,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,235,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.48. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $198,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,096 shares in the company, valued at $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.82.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.