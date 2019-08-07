Northpointe Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,562 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 260.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $435.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $494.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

